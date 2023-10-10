President Ilham Aliyev Approves Document On International Labor Organization


10/10/2023 10:09:14 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The“Document on Amendments to the Charter of the International Labor Organization of 1986” has been approved, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding law.

Will be updated

