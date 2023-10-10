President Ilham Aliyev Approves Document On International Labor Organization

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The“Document on
Amendments to the Charter of the International Labor Organization
of 1986” has been approved, Trend reports.
In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev has signed a corresponding law.
Will be updated
