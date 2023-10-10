Time For Israel To Learn From Azerbaijan To Be Adamant In Face Of Terrorism - Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. It is time for
Israel to learn from Azerbaijan how to be adamant in the face of
terrorism, Alex Kaplun, president and chairman of the
Azerbaijan-Israel Chamber of Commerce, told Trend in an interview.
"Israel is going through hard days. Perhaps the hardest in the
country's history. A real human tragedy is unfolding before our
eyes. Our pain is difficult to put into words. In such moments, it
is very important to feel the support of true friends. Over the
past two days we have received dozens of letters, messages and
calls from Azerbaijan," he said.
He noted that people bring flowers to the Embassy of Israel in
Baku, light candles in memory of the fallen Israelis and words of
support do not stop coming and truly warm hearts. He added that he
continues to receive phone calls and messages from leaders of
leading Azerbaijani companies and organizations, as well as from
political and state officials at the highest levels.
"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijani
people for being concerned about us, thinking about us, trying to
cheer us up and offering any help. Such things are not forgotten
and are very dear. We are used to being strong," Kaplun said.
Kaplun noted that the whole world is used to seeing Israel as a
strong country, and a high-tech, well-trained army.
"And this corresponds to reality. Israel is a small country, in
which every man or woman understands from childhood that no one
will protect our security and our independence but ourselves. We
have a good army and it is well prepared to confront the enemy.
However, our enemies are not prepared for a fair fight. They have
only had the courage to attack civilians, babies sleeping in
cradles, women, children and the elderly. Our enemies broke into
people's homes in the early holiday morning and destroyed hundreds
of families in a matter of hours. Never since the Holocaust have so
many Jews been brutally murdered in just one day," he said.
According to Kaplun, Israel, over the years, has been an example
of how a small country, with extremely complex geopolitics, can
become so strong that neither small nor large neighbors will ever
risk "dealing with it."
"Azerbaijan has achieved this and "explained" it very clearly to
the whole world, and especially to its neighbors, in the last three
years. I am sure that the time has come for us to learn from our
Azerbaijani friends how firm and unyielding we need to be in the
face of terrorism in order to protect our lands and citizens," he
added.
Kaplun emphasized that terrorism does not need to be fought, it
should simply be destroyed.
"Terrorism does not understand words, has no borders, and there
is no concept of morality for terrorists - an armed thug from Gaza
has no problem shooting a five-year-old boy at point-blank range or
slitting a mother's throat in front of her three-year-old child. I
have no doubt whatsoever that despite all the huge, immense pain,
we will win. We are indeed strong, united people, and we realize
that we have no choice. The victory will be ours, although the road
to it will be difficult," Kaplun added.
According to Kaplun, it is very important that Azerbaijan
receives truthful information about what is happening in
Israel.
"That is why on the Chamber's page we are constantly publishing
the most up-to-date and verified information on the progress of the
hostilities. Once again, from the bottom of my heart, I want to say
thank you and express my hope that this war will end quickly and
will be Israel's last war with the Hamas terrorist organization
because at the end of this war, Hamas will simply no longer exist.
And all the others who still thought it was possible to defeat the
Israeli people will always remember the lesson they were taught,"
he said.
