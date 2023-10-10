Iran Takes Over ECO Chairmanship From Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 10. The
chairmanship of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has
passed from Azerbaijan to Iran, Trend reports.
This decision was made at the 27th meeting of the ECO Council of
Ministers held in Shusha on October 10.
The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the
Economic Cooperation Organization within the framework of
Azerbaijan's chairmanship kicked off in the city of Shusha on
October 10.
The meeting continues with the discussion of statements by
representatives of member countries and observers, international
partners and specialized structures of the ECO, initiatives and
proposals for the further development of regional cooperation
within the ECO, as well as other issues on the agenda of the
meeting.
