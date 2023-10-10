Iran Takes Over ECO Chairmanship From Azerbaijan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 10. The chairmanship of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has passed from Azerbaijan to Iran, Trend reports.

This decision was made at the 27th meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers held in Shusha on October 10.

The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship kicked off in the city of Shusha on October 10.

The meeting continues with the discussion of statements by representatives of member countries and observers, international partners and specialized structures of the ECO, initiatives and proposals for the further development of regional cooperation within the ECO, as well as other issues on the agenda of the meeting.

