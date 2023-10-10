Romanian Parliament Speaker Thanks To President Ilham Aliyev For Bailing Out His Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. I express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the assistance provided by Azerbaijan in difficult times for Romania, chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament Alfred-Robert Simonis said during a meeting with Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Romania have close ties. Alfred-Robert Simonis emphasized that the visits of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Romania and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to Azerbaijan are a manifestation of further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Alfred-Robert Simonis shared his opinion on the development of ties between the parliaments of the two countries, the role of friendship groups in this sphere, as well as the contribution of joint projects between Romania and Azerbaijan to the energy security of Europe. He expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the assistance provided by Azerbaijan in difficult times for Romania.

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is on an official visit to Romania.