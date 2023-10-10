Romanian Parliament Speaker Thanks To President Ilham Aliyev For Bailing Out His Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. I express my
He noted that Azerbaijan and Romania have close ties.
Alfred-Robert Simonis emphasized that the visits of Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev to Romania and Romanian President Klaus
Iohannis to Azerbaijan are a manifestation of further strengthening
of relations between the two countries.
Alfred-Robert Simonis shared his opinion on the development of
ties between the parliaments of the two countries, the role of
friendship groups in this sphere, as well as the contribution of
joint projects between Romania and Azerbaijan to the energy
security of Europe. He expressed gratitude to President Ilham
Aliyev for the assistance provided by Azerbaijan in difficult times
for Romania.
Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is on an official
visit to Romania.
