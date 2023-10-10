President Ilham Aliyev Appoints Ambassador To Ethiopia - Decree


10/10/2023 10:09:12 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Ruslan Nasibov has been appointed Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

