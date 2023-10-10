President Ilham Aliyev Appoints Ambassador To Ethiopia - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Ruslan Nasibov
has been appointed Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia,
Trend reports.
The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
