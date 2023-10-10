Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Announces Annual Inflation Forecast

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) predicts that annual inflation will be within
six percent by the end of 2023, the Chairman of the CBA, Taleh
Kazimov said, Trend reports.
"The consumer price index was 108 percent in August this year
compared to the same period last year. In addition, goods and
services have risen in price by eight percent. This applies to both
food and non-food products. Forecasts show that annual inflation
will be in the range of six percent by the end of this year. This
is close to the target range of the CBA (4+-2) and is important for
economic development. Our main goal is to manage inflation,"
Kazimov said.
In addition, he noted that the sharp changes in the exchange
rates of the national currencies of Azerbaijan's main trading
partners do not have a direct impact on the local foreign exchange
market or the exchange rate of the national currency.
"In this case, our inflation decreases in the short term, that
is, within three to six months, because the goods imported from
these countries are getting cheaper," the CBA chairman said.
