Azerbaijan Appoints New Ambassador To India

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree appointing
Elchin Huseynli as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of
Azerbaijan to India, Trend reports.
According to the decree, Huseynli was appointed Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to India.
By another decree of the head of state, Ashraf Shikhaliyev was
recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to India, as well as Sri Lanka, the
Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the Kingdom of Bhutan.
