PUNYAM ACADEMY ACHIEVES CENTURY BENCHMARK FOR SKILL UPGRADATION COURSES

Punyam Academy Achieves Customers in more than 100 Countries for E-learning Courses

Company's e-learning courses and editable documents kits attract students and businesses globally, crossing the benchmark of having customers in 100 countries.

- Devang JhaveriUNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Punyam Academy Private Limited, a leading provider of online courses and e-books, today announced that it has crossed the milestone of more than 5000 customers in more than 100 countries across the world in just 21 months of its operation. This achievement underscores Punyam Academy's key role in skill development, job growth, management system as well as corporate compliance and also reflects its commitment to provide affordable and anytime-anywhere solutions to students, professionals and organizations of all types globally. With this achievement, Punyam has entered in the league of e-learning solutions and KPO service providers having customers in more than 100 countries. Today, the company has customers in developed countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, China, Japan as well as GCC countries and other developing countries including South Africa, Brazil, Cambodia, Nepal, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Egypt, Jordan, etc.“ We have digitalized our rich technical knowledge and experience in the field of engineering and management system implementation and certification and developed E-learning courses of total 3500 hours containing practical videos, animated videos, real life examples to benefit students, professionals, individuals and businesses in more than 100 countries within a short period of 20 months since our inception. All courses are seamlessly delivered through our fully automated LMS platform. We are a customer-centric and value-oriented company and we are pleased that our e-learning courses have helped many of our global students to fetch a minimum salary hike of 30 percent after using our courses as well as helped many to get promotion in their carrier path in the subject areas of their own choice. Anyone can choose our E-books or globally-certified E-learning courses for their own area of interest and become master of the subject to excel in their career or business”, said Mr. Devang Jhaveri, Managing Director and CEO of Punyam Academy.Currently, Punyam Academy is providing more than 200 E-learning training courses under 16 verticals focused on management systems, corporate compliance, professional skill development, business improvement and job growth in domestic and global market. The courses are recognized by USA and UK-based international online training companies Exemplar Global-USA and CPD-UK. Punyam's more than 150 E-books contain various industry-specific management system and ISO documents, such as Manuals, Procedures, SOPs, Policies, Plans, Exhibits, Audit Checklist, Formats for record-keeping, etc., based on various international standards. These customizable documents are quite useful for management system implementation and management system certification to meet international standards like API, ISO, FSSC, BRC, etc., quickly. Company is providing its e-learning courses, e-books and KPO services to most of the business sectors to meet management system requirements in the areas like Manufacturing, Food, Healthcare, Hotel and tourism, Education, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Medical devices, IT, Packaging, Energy, Aerospace, Automotive, Petroleum and petrochemicals, Laboratories (calibration, testing and medical laboratories), Market & Social Research, Certification and Accreditation bodies. Punyam Academy's most selling courses in this time span - ISO 9001 auditor training, ISO 27001 lead auditor training , ISO/IEC 17025 Auditor training, IMS Lead auditor training, ISO 15189 lead auditor training , ISO 55001 lead auditor training as well as instrument calibration training, etc. are appreciated globally.Punyam Academy's milestone of 100 countries is a result of the continuous efforts of its highly qualified and experienced team in making the courses accessible to individuals and organizations from different parts of the world. All its E-learning solutions are provided through a highly technical yet user-friendly learning management system. Punyam has always been keen on providing the courses in different categories in simple language and style so that the learners can understand the concepts better and get the training certificate to grow in the carrier path. Punyam Academy is committed to providing the best quality e-learning courses to individuals and organizations across the globe and will continue its efforts to make the courses accessible to learners from different parts of the world.About Punyam AcademyPunyam Academy Private Limited is technology-driven online E-learning training provider and an EdTech startup. The company has implemented systems for quality management, information security management and business continuity and it is certified for ISO 9001, 27001 and ISO 22301 from accredited certification bodies to ensure quality service, no down time and protection of personal information of its customers.

