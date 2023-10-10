Managemy Partners With SPLICE Software To Revolutionize Customer Experience Through Conversational Texting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The combination of platforms will empower carriers to deliver hyper-personalized experiences to policyholders and agents.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ManageMy , a leading provider of customer experience solutions, announces its strategic partnership with SPLICE Software , a leading customer engagement company and pioneer in conversational messaging technology. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction through the power of conversational texting.In an era where seamless and hyper-personalized customer interactions are paramount, the partnership between ManageMy and SPLICE Software underscores the growing importance of conversational texting in delivering exceptional customer experiences.Tara Kelly, CEO of SPLICE Software, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "Today's customers expect more than ever before when it comes to communication with businesses. Conversational texting is key to the future of customer engagement, as it allows for real-time, meaningful interactions that resonate with consumers. By teaming up with ManageMy, we aim to empower businesses to harness the full potential of conversational texting to create deeper connections and drive loyalty.""Our mission at ManageMy has always been to provide our clients with innovative solutions that transform their customer service operations. Teaming up with SPLICE Software allows us to stay at the forefront of the industry, offering our clients cutting-edge tools to enhance their customer experience,” said Jeff Brown, Partner & Head of U.S P&C at ManageMy.This partnership reflects ManageMy and SPLICE Software's commitment to delivering enhanced customer engagement, personalization at scale, real-time interaction & increased efficiency, and automation in the insurance industry. As customer expectations continue to evolve, conversational texting is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of customer experience.For more information about ManageMy and SPLICE Software, please visit and .About ManageMy:ManageMy is the platform that insurers, agents, brokers, and Managing General Agents trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ManageMy partners with carriers of all sizes, allowing them to streamline communication and experiences between all stakeholders. The no-code platform brings everyone closer together and ensures policyholders receive the personalized human touch they deserve, and agents benefit from an optimized workflow.About SPLICE Software:SPLICE Software, a leading customer engagement company and a pioneer in conversational messaging technology, specializing in personalized and automated communication solutions. By leveraging the power of conversational texting and chat, SPLICE Software helps businesses engage with customers in a more natural and efficient way, ultimately enhancing the customer experience.Media Contact(s):Janet AndersonDirector of Marketing(410) 570-2298Mackenzie McDowellPartnership & Alliances Coordinator(587) 774-7849Olivia Stover

