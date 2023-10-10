Artificial Kidney Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Artificial Kidney Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027
The Business Research Company's Artificial Kidney Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027 The size of artificial kidney market is expected to reach $14.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.7%”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TBRC's "Artificial Kidney Global Market Report 2023" is a thorough information source. It foresees the artificial kidney market reaching $14.87 billion by 2027, with a 12.7% CAGR.
Rising chronic kidney disease cases drive artificial kidney market growth. North America anticipates the largest artificial kidney market share. Key players: Fresenius, Medtronic, Asahi Kasei Medical, Toray Industries, Baxter International, DaVita, B.Braun Melsungen, UCLA Health, Revvity, Nipro Medical.
Artificial Kidney Market Segments
. By Product Type: Wearable Artificial Kidney, Implantable Artificial Kidney
. By Dialysis: Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis, Combination
. By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-User
. By Geography: The global artificial kidney market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An artificial kidney refers to a mechanical device or system designed to perform the functions of a healthy kidney for individuals with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or kidney failure. It functions outside the body and acts as a kidney substitute by clearing waste from circulation. It reduces the absorption of calcium ions in the gastrointestinal tract and red blood cell production.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Artificial Kidney Market Trends And Strategies
4. Artificial Kidney Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Artificial Kidney Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
