Luxembourg's three-party coalition loses majority in general elections

(MENAFN) Following Sunday's general election, Luxembourg's three-party coalition, led by Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, has lost its majority in the parliament, as reported by the country's election body.



Around 195,000 eligible Luxembourg citizens voted at more than 700 polling stations in an election that saw a turnout of 87 percent, a 3 percent decrease from the previous elections.



The Conservative Christian Social People's (CSV) Party is poised to return to power after the coalition government lost its majority in the 60-seat Chamber of Deputies, according to the Luxembourg Times.



The CSV emerged as the top party with 29 percent of the votes. In contrast, the three-party coalition of Liberals, Socialists, and Greens saw their representation reduced to 29 seats in the parliament, signaling the end of the coalition that had been in power since 2013.



The Luxembourg Socialist Workers' Party (LSAP) followed with 18.91 percent, and the Democratic Party (DP) received 18.70 percent of the votes. The Greens secured only 8.5 percent of the votes.



The Chamber of Deputies operates with proportional representation across four multi-member constituencies: nine in the North, seven in the East, 23 in the South, and 21 in the Center.

