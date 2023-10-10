TEDPIX closes Tuesday’s session with increase of 8,470 points

(MENAFN) In the most recent trading session on Tuesday, the Tehran Stock Exchange's benchmark index, known as TEDPIX, displayed a significant upward movement, gaining a total of 8,470 points, representing a notable increase of 0.42 percent. This propelled TEDPIX to a level of 2,014,065, signifying a positive turn of events in the Iranian stock market.



The Tehran Stock Exchange is a pivotal player within the Iranian financial landscape, serving as one of the four primary share trading platforms in the country. The remaining three key exchanges in Iran are the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), which is recognized as Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market.



Majid Eshqi, who holds the position of Chief at Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), underlined a crucial strategic initiative undertaken by the organization over the past year. This initiative focuses on fostering increased participation from the nation's private industry within the stock market, aiming to strengthen the overall vibrancy and economic significance of the Iranian stock exchange.

