Pain Management Devices Market Set To Soar To USD 9.4 Billion By 2032 || 8.1% CAGR - Opine Market Analysts

By Type, 2022, the neuromodulation and neurostimulation devices segment has generated the highest revenue share in 2022.

By Application, the neuropathic pain segment has dominated the market and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

By End-User, the hospital & clinics segment held the largest market share.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 49.2% . Europe will grow at a significant CAGR from 2023-2032. Factors affecting the growth of the pain management devices market There are several factors that can affect the growth of the pain management devices market. Some of these factors include:

Rising incidence of chronic incidence: The rising incidence of chronic diseases means there will be more need for pain management, which will likely facilitate the growth of the global pain management devices market.

A growing elderly population worldwide: The growing geriatric population is helping the market's growth as the majority of the customers of pain management devices is the elderly population.

Rising demand for long-term pain management: People are trying to have a permanent or long-term solution for pain management, which is expected to boost the market growth. Trauma, hypertension, and imbalanced lifestyle: Rising incidence of trauma and hypertension was expected to further boost the market's growth. Also, the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders like obesity and diabetes results in market growth. Top Trends in Global Pain Management Devices Market The increasing adoption of advanced medical devices will help likely to propel the demand for pain management devices in the United Kingdom. This is attributed to the increasing use of technologically advanced medical devices such as tens pain relief devices . The market's growth will expand because of the high effectiveness of these devices, favorable government initiatives, increasing healthcare spending, and the presence of leading medical device manufacturers around the globe. Market Growth Throughout the forecast, the driver that fuels significant market expansion is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The popularity of muscle and nerve stimulators has increased due to the rising incidence of disorders caused by unhealthy lifestyles, for example, obesity. Another driver of market growth is the increasing rates of hypertension among adults. People suffering from hypertension are more likely to experience brain strokes and aneurysms along other chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases. Regional Analysis In 2022, North America dominated the global pain management devices market with 49.2% market share. The North American market is estimated to be driven by the increasing preference for pain management devices over other medical products or procedures. Also, the North American market will encounter growth opportunities mainly due to increasing preference for chemical-free treatments, minimally invasive procedures, rising incidence for chronic pain, and increasing per capita income. According to the International Neuromodulation Society, the frequency of products gaining the FDA approval has increased over the past decade. Europe is estimated to grow because of the increasing awareness, preference and acceptance of pain management devices. This can be credited to the consistently favourable treatment outcomes demonstrated by such devices. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is incredible potent and shows great promise for expansion as the forecast period progresses.



Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 4.4 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 9.4 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 8.1% North America Revenue Share 49.2% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

It is anticipated that the global market for pain management devices will experience a notable growth over the forecast period. This is a direct consequence of the increasing incidence of chronic, neurological, and musculoskeletal diseases around the globe. Patients with such disorders use pain management devices to relieve or lessen the severity of chronic and acute pain they experience. People suffering from these conditions often require assistance for performing their routine activities. Using pain management devices can result in enhanced quality of life and ultimately lead to patients resuming normal activities. As stated in a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease rank among the most common causes of chronic disability and mortality in the US.

Market Restraints

The market is estimated to expand slower due to product recalls. Recalls are central to reducing the severity of consequences of using defective or unsafe medical devices. A recall is typically initiated by the manufacturer of such medical devices. For example, in June 2020, the Consumer Product Safety Commission initiated an extensive recall of over-the-counter pain medication. The pain management device market is also estimated to be hampered due to high cost of medical services and procedures.

Market Opportunities

Players in the pain management market are estimated to benefit significantly from the increasing demand for novel pain management therapies and devices. In addition, the need for advanced pain management solutions increased with the increased number of diseases.

In March 2020, Biotricity announced that to launch an innovative pain management product, it had partnered with CPM Centres for Pain Management, the largest provider of services for managing chronic pain in Canada. Biotricity aspires to fill in the gaps in technological solutions for diagnosing and treating patients.

Report Segmentation of the Pain Management Devices Market

Product Type Insight

The market can be divided into 4 definitive segments, namely, neuromodulation and neurostimulation devices, electrical stimulation devices, RF ablation devices, along with infusion pumps. The neuromodulation and neurostimulation segment is responsible for a majority of the revenue. The increase in the incidence for neurological disorders is responsible for such considerable market share. Parkinson's disease, movement disorders, chronic pain, depression, and epilepsy are all aided by such neurostimulator devices. Also, the market is estimated to be boosted by factors such as the technological advancements fueling innovative product launches, increasing product demand, and an expanding geriatric population.

Application Insight

Cancer, musculoskeletal, facial, brain, and migraine pain are among the market segments. However, the neuropathic pain segment dominated the market, with the highest revenue share. The significance of the target population and rising initiatives by industry players are responsible for the expansion.

In the United States, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 65% of Americans aged 65 and older than that have experienced chronic pain. In addition, neuropathic pain also affects 3-17% of adults in 2019. Therefore, it is estimated that the abovementioned factors will boost the segment's expansion.

End-User Insight

Hospitals focus much on post-surgical pain since post surgical treatment is not cost-effective with difficulties in monitoring the side effects. This effectively increases the demand for pain relieving medications and pain managment devices. a report by the CDC reports that, in the United States, there were over 54 million cases of arthritis in 2019. This makes it the one of the top causes of disability after surgery. Thus, there was an increase in the demand for nerve stimulators to alleviate and treat chronic pain. In addition, patients are increasingly looking for alternative, minimally invasive treatment options. Patients further motivated to seek other options after experiencing the ineffectiveness of oral medications.

Recent Development of the Pain Management Devices Market



In May 2023, FDA approved the expansion of indication for the spinal cord stimulatiodevices by Abbott Laboratories. With the expansion, the devices will include management of chroinic back pain. This initiative is supported by the DISTINCT study results. In August 2023, Nevro announced HFX Connect, a novel therapy with customizable treatment alternatives. The therapy will be available for patients on the Omnia Platform. Further, the therapy is cost- and time-effective and aims to deliver medical care with efficiency.

Market Segmentation

By Type



Neuromodulation & Neurostimulation Devices

RF Ablation Devices

Electrical Stimulation Devices Infusion Pumps

By Application



Cancer

Neuropathy

Musculoskeletal

Brain

Facial & Migraine Pain Other Applications

By End-User



Physiotherapy Centers

Hospitals & Clinics Other End-Users

By Geography

North America



US Canada

Europe



Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

The market players are often involved in strategic initiatives to increase their penetration level. Examples of such strategies include regional expansion, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, along with technological innovation. For example, Medtronic, a firm regrded for its innovative medical devices, introduced the FDA-approved InterStim Micro Neurostimulator in August 2020.

Market Key Players



Medtronic

Abbott

OMRON Healthcare Inc.

Nevro Corp

DJO Global LLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Eli Lilly & Company

Baxter International Inc.

Stryker Corporation

SPR Therapeutics Other Key Players

