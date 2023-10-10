Residential Water Treatment Devices Market Value Projected To Reach US$ 23,721 Million By The Year 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Germany's water treatment market grows due to advanced systems and government regulations, meeting consumer demand for clean water.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the residential water treatment devices market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 14,220.6 million in 2023 and is expected to expand to US$ 23,721 million by 2033. This market is experiencing a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% throughout the forecast period.Market players are investing in cutting-edge water filtration technologies such as carbon nanotubes and sophisticated membrane systems. The discovery of new, uncommon contaminants, the promulgation of new water quality regulations, and cost have all influenced the development and application of water treatment systems.Reverse osmosis, Nano filtration, dialysis, and electro-dialysis are examples of membrane techniques. These systems are high-tech and have relatively expensive capital and operating expenses, but they can discharge vast amounts of highly treated water.Request for a Sample of this Research Report:Furthermore, photocatalytic water treatment has gained popularity in recent years due to its efficacy in purifying contaminated water. Toxic chemicals are removed from water using photocatalysts and ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Panasonic, for example, created a technique that links the photocatalyst (titanium dioxide) to a commercial adsorbent and a catalyst called zeolite, enabling photocatalyst separation and recovery from water for reuse. Titanium dioxide has the ability to mineralize a variety of organic molecules, resulting in safe end products. To separate compounds, the catalyst uses UV energy from the sun or artificial light.Besides this, connected water filters are an emerging trend in smart home products. By supplying continuous data to app platforms, smart water filters may perform a wide range of functions, from monitoring water quality to informing consumers their daily water intake.For instance, IN 2019, Xiaomi launched three new models in the India market. This includes a smart water purifier, which contributes to the country's growing Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. The Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) is a product designed exclusively for India. It is the only smart and DIY water purifier available, according to the manufacturer.“Market players are currently focusing on expanding their footprint via sales across online platforms. In addition to this, government initiatives launched to spread awareness regarding water contamination will continue boosting the market in the forthcoming years,” Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).Key Takeaways:Based on product type, demand for water filters is projected to remain high over the assessment period, growing at a 4% CAGR.In terms of price range, sales of mid-range devices are projected to increase at a 5.2% CAGR through 2033.In terms of installation type, demand in the point-of-entry segment is anticipated to increase at a 6% CAGR.Sales through online retailing are projected to grow at a 6% CAGR over the forecast period.Purchase this report to Uncover Segment-specific Information, Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges:Impact of COVID-19 on the MarketPrior to the COVID-19 outbreak, there was a slow but steady increase in global demand for household water treatment devices. The two main challenges that affect household water treatment equipment manufacturers are safety and government orders made at the federal, state, and local levels.Due to the initial shutdown, social distance norms, and limited local and state government office activities, water treatment equipment manufacturing and installation are severely hampered. In regions where it is permissible and safe to do so, players are still selling water purification systems with minimum labor.Furthermore, the home water treatment equipment industry has been hampered by a scarcity of workers, hefty taxes, and rigorous government regulations. The market, on the other hand, is gradually reflecting prospective prospects as economies begin to recover.Who is winning?Leading manufacturers of residential water treatment devices are A.O. Smith Corporation, Kent Supreme, Eureka Forbes, Panasonic, Aqua Care, 3M, Aquasana, Waterwise Inc., Everpure, and GE Appliances among others who are focused on aggressive promotional strategies and advertisements that have driven sales growth of residential water treatment devices globally. For instance:Water-Right, Inc., a water treatment solutions supplier, was bought by A. O. Smith Corporation in 2019. All Water-Right subsidiaries, real estate, and sister business Mineral-Right, Inc. were included in the deal.SegmentationBy Product:Distillation UnitsWater FiltersBy Price Range:EconomyMid-RangePremiumBy Installation Type:Point of UsePoint of EntryRequest Report Methodology:By Sales Channel:Hypermarkets/SupermarketConvenience StoresSpecialty StoresBy Region:North AmericaEuropeLatin AmericaAsia PacificMiddle East AfricaAuthor bySneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments about Consumer Retail Goods.Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage in the Consumer Product DomainResidential Dishwashers Market Growth is projected to record a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2032.Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size is projected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032 totaling a market valuation of ~US$ 9.7 Billion by 2032.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

