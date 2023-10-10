Vactidy Blitz V9 : Redefining Cleaning Efficiency With Lightweight Cordless Vacuum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

$103 on Amazon prime day with code: 8LAK32PR

NEW YORK, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Looking for a cordless vacuum in Prime Day sales? Introducing the Vactidy Blitz V9 Cordless Vacuum with its powerful features and new innovative technology, the V9 made for lightweight, powerful, and versatile cleaning. Now 60% off with $103 on Amazon Prime Day with code: 8LAK32PR.

Weighing just 3.2lbs, the Vactidy Blitz V9 Cordless Vacuum combines a compact design and is made for easy-to-use. Its ergonomic structure ensures effortless maneuverability, allowing users to reach more corners of their homes easily. V9 Designed to adapt to various cleaning needs, it features a retractable metal tube that adjusts to different heights, accommodating users of all statures. Whether cleaning under furniture or reaching high ceilings, this vacuum provides more flexibility and greater convenience.

Never worry about running out of power mid-cleaning again, as the Vactidy Blitz V9 offers an impressive running time of up to 45 minutes on a single charge. The removable battery is designed to clean without interruption or the need for constant recharging. The Vactidy Blitz V9 is suitable for both hardwood floors and low pile carpets, free to use on multiple surfaces to get durable and effective performance. Its powerful 250W brushless digital motor delivers up to 30Kpa of suction power, capturing small particles and debris effectively.

Experience cleaning efficiency with the 180° rotatable motorized brush, effortlessly gliding across various surfaces and reaching under low furniture. The flexible head, equipped with an LED headlight, allows for easy cleaning in dark or hard-to-reach areas. The Vactidy Blitz V9 features a 5-stage high-efficient filtration system that captures up to 99.99% of dust and allergens, promoting a cleaner and healthier living environment. The washable HEPA filter and strainer offer easy maintenance, providing long-lasting performance and cost-effective operation. V9 is capable of transforming from a stick vacuum to a handheld device with attached 2-in-1 brush or long crevice needle tool. The Vactidy Blitz V9 offers 6-in-1 functionality, providing unmatched versatility. Effortlessly clean floors, upholstery, stairs, and more, making it the ultimate all-in-one cleaning solution.



V9 Specifications

Vacuum body weight: 3.2 lbs

Motor: 250W brushless motor

Strong suction: 30kPa

Filtering method: 5 stages filtration with Washable HEPA filter and cyclonic components

Working time in standard mode: 45 minutes

Dust cup capacity: 1 liter

Lighting: LED headlights (powered floor brush).

Accessories: Powered floor brush, 2-in-1 brush, crevice tool, extendable tube, mount, AC adapter, HEPA filter, and a user's guide.



About Vactidy:

Vactidy is a leading brand in the home cleaning industry, devoted to developing innovative solutions that simplify and enhance the cleaning experience. With a commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Vactidy strives to deliver products that surpass expectations. The company's diverse range of cleaning appliances, including robotic vacuums and cordless vacuums, are designed to transform the way households maintain cleanliness.

Introducing Vactidy Blitz V9 cordless vacuum