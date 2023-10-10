Bioveritas To Present At ABLC NEXT 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pareen Shah, CCO of BioVeritas

CCO of upcycling company to discuss a platform technology to displace high-carbon intensity petrochemicals from everyday life, beginning with food ingredients

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BioVeritas , LLC, a bio-based ingredients company pioneering a proprietary upcycling process, today announced that Pareen Shah, chief commercial officer, will present at ABLC NEXT 2023 on October 19, 2023 in San Francisco. Mr. Shah will discuss“Advanced Bioeconomy Strategies” at 4:30PM PST at the Hotel Nikko.Mr. Shah will participate in a panel of experts that will discuss innovative strategies for generating value in the bioeconomy, including tapping into consumer demand for clean-label ingredients. This not only directly delivers on consumer needs but also accelerates the transition away from fossil fuels in the production of inputs for everyday life.“BioVeritas is cracking the code on clean-label ingredients that deliver on efficacy and taste, enabling a direct drop-in replacement for petrochemical-based ingredients,” stated Mr. Shah.“Starting with food, we believe our revolutionary technology can translate to a number of markets rooted in the petrochemical technologies of the past.”To schedule appointments with BioVeritas at ABLC NEXT 2023, please click here for a list of available appointment times.BioVeritas is currently shipping samples for qualification at manufacturer plants. For more information on BioVeritas' solutions and service details, visitBioVeritas, LLC is a portfolio company of Ara Partners , a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.###About BioVeritas, LLCBioVeritas, LLC, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a bio-based ingredients company that is commercializing a proprietary upcycling process. BioVeritas products have industry-leading efficacy and quality intended for innovative companies seeking natural solutions for food preservation, human and animal health, and industrial materials.For more information on BioVeritas products, please visit .About Ara PartnersAra Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Boston, Houston and Dublin. As of June 30, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $4.4 billion of assets under management.For more information on Ara Partners, please visit .

