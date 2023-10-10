Iflex Stretch Studios Awards 23 Franchise Licenses For Arizona Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Increases Awarded License Total to 164

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- iFlex Stretch Studios - the latest concept from the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, one of the top health and wellness franchising success stories in recent decades, today announced a regional development agreement with marketing professional Cody Helgeson, who will develop 23 locations for the state of Arizona region.Mr. Helgeson is a serial entrepreneur who has founded multiple businesses in the digital marketing field and has directed numerous successful brand launches and digital programs. Using his experience to combine software solutions with the power of search engine optimization, digital advertising, social media, email marketing, and automation, Cody has implemented successful lead generation campaigns at scale.“I was drawn to iFlex Stretch Studios because of the exposure that I have to the health and wellness industry. Professional assisted stretching is right on trend in the marketplace, and iFlex is a clear leader in the space,” said Helgeson.“I look forward to working with the iFlex team and to use my marketing strategies and skills to grow the iFlex brand in the Arizona region.”“We are thrilled that a marketing expert like Cody has joined the iFlex family,” said Lyle Myers, iFlex's chief development officer.” He added,“His years of experience uniquely positioned Cody to recognize the benefits of assisted stretching. His commitment to iFlex represents a strong endorsement of our concept, and we are confident that the development of his region will provide access to this important service to countless clients in the Phoenix Metropolitan area and throughout the state of Arizona.”“iFlex's mission is to promote what we call ActivespanTM,” said James Adelman, iFlex's president.“We've all heard of the term lifespan. But to remain active, doing what you enjoy, Activespan is what matters, and assisted stretching has been proven to keep people in the game longer, no matter their age or what that game is,” Adelman added.“Science has shown that assisted stretching can enhance flexibility and strength, minimize exercise recovery time, release tension, and improve neurological control during a variety of activities. All this adds up to feeling better and staying active longer.”iFlex has 164 locations in development through regional developers in Arizona, Texas, Florida, Northern Virginia, and California. Anyone seeking business opportunities in the wellness space can learn more about iFlex on the company's website, .About iFlexBased in Scottsdale, Arizona, iFlex is an assisted stretching concept created by the innovators who founded The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation's leading networks of affordable chiropractic care, which has grown to 900-plus locations. With iFlex, the same team is bringing to market scientifically-based and clinically proven professional stretching affordably and conveniently. Regional development and studio ownership opportunities are available. For more information, visit .###© 2023 iFlex Franchise. iFlex and ActiveSpan are trademarks of iFlex Franchise. Some of the brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies and are used for identification purposes only.

