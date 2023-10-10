REGAL CINEMAS AND BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF THE WEST VALLEY PARTNER TO BRING BACK THE JOY OF GOING TO THE MOVIES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BGCWV youth and staff members at local Regal Cinema

BGCWV watching Haunted Mansion

Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley receives a $5,000 grant to participate in the Summer Movie Express Program

CANOGA PARK, CA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Regal Cinema provided grants to select Boys & Girls Clubs to participate in their Summer Movie Express program. Due to the many challenges created by the pandemic, many kids are still experiencing learning loss and have never been to a movie theater.Now that theaters are open again Regal Cinema wants to make sure kids get the opportunity to see a movie in person and have the full experience when they do. These funds will help cover transportation to the theaters, offer movie tickets at a discounted rate of $2, and provide Club members with concessions."Being able to provide a new and exciting experience for our high school youth was so great and refreshing. They benefited from this event because they were able to bond not only within their own high school but with our overall club. We often don't have tons of opportunities for fun field trips, so we are so thankful for this opportunity. Hearing the laughs and seeing the smiles and shared emotions on the Haunted Mansion film was the best. Coming out and seeing new friendships formed made the experience worthwhile. Building shared experiences allows for more memories and an overall positive Club experience. This was accomplished that day,” shared Juliette Guerrero, Teen Services Director.Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley (BGCWV) took their members to see the newly released Haunted Mansion, a film dealing with themes of grief, loss, and finding support through community. Leading up to the movie, BGCWV members participated in a trust walk activity where teen members had an opportunity to put their trust in each other as they navigated through various challenges. This powerful bonding exercise was the highlight of the trip and brought the group together.BGCWV member, Melissa, commented: "What an awesome day! The trust walk was such an eye-opening experience. It helped me connect with my friends on a deeper level."The movie was a popular choice, and members were laughing throughout the movie, enjoying every moment of the experience. At the end, they were given an opportunity to thank the staff at Regal as well as discuss the underlying messages of the movie.To learn more about Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley programs, please visit or call 818-610-1054.Located in Canoga Park, BGCWV was founded in 1992 in response to the need for safe, affordable, educational, and productive activities for at-risk youth during non-school hours. Their mission is“to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible adults.” For more than 30 years, they've provided opportunities for academic success and positive social activities for over 2,000 San Fernando Valley youth annually.About Regal:Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theater circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,787 screens in 505 theaters in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of June 30, 2022. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theater circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being“The Best Place to Watch a Movie!” Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.

