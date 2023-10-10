Promx Launches Promx 365 Project Portfolio Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- proMX announces proMX 365 Project Portfolio Management (proMX 365 PPM). A centralized solution, proMX 365 PPM is built to address a variety of needs across industries and is particularly suitable for project management offices.



Decades of experience have shown that managing programs, projects, and resources within an organization can be a challenge. Lack of prioritization, proper resource allocation, or insights into project process can lead to major struggles.



Luckily, companies can regain control of their portfolio with the help of proMX 365 Project Portfolio Management- A purpose-built, standalone software solution, proMX 365 PPM allows companies to prioritize and oversee their portfolio, manage financials and resources, and gain valuable data insights for informed decision making.



Key features include:

. Portfolio overview: An overview of programs, projects, important data, and dependencies

. Data overview: All important project data in one centralized place

. Project timeline: Visually plan more than one project at the same time

. Resource allocation: Find resources and assign tasks

. Budgeting forecasting: Predict your budget and identify gaps between your initial planning and the forecasting

. Risk management: Manage and balance risks

. Reporting: Analyze important data and make data-driven decisions

. Portfolio and program budget: View the distribution of the overall budget among programs or different portfolios.



Sebastian Sieber, Product Manager ISV Solutions at proMX, says:“With proMX 365 PPM, our goal is to eliminate the problems that come with managing multiple projects and programs. By including features like project-specific KPI tracking, risk assessment, budget management and more, we ensure portfolio managers have all the tools they need to keep their projects under control across the whole organization.”



proMX is a renowned partner of Microsoft Business Applications with decades of experience. The company supports clients around the world in their digital transformation and in improving their project operations. Additionally, proMX develops its own add-ons to help its customers become even more productive.

