COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® CELEBRATES WOMEN-LED SMALL BUSINESSES IN OCTOBER

TAMPA, FL, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- October is National Women's Small Business Month and College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, is celebrating a leading lady in their enterprise. The company is shining a special spotlight on franchise partner Amy Monroe , who owns and operates the Springfield, MA location.Amy Monroe developed her hard work ethic while serving in the U.S. Navy. During her four years in the military, she also cultivated a solid set of values that she has carried through into her personal and professional life. Following her time with the military and a successful career in the corporate space, she was ready for a new chapter and considered small business ownership. She consulted with a franchise coach and landed on College HUNKS, which she found aligned with her own values.“I was worried about being a female business owner in a male dominated industry, but College HUNKS really resonated with me. Their company culture of taking care of their people and building them up is what really spoke to me. Plus, the incredible amount of support from their team made the choice to go with them an easy one,” said Amy Monroe, Owner of the Springfield College HUNKS.After finishing with the Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer, Monroe went back to school to obtain her MBA, Marketing from the University of Michigan. She also holds a BA, Psychology from Vanderbilt University.Prior to College HUNKS, Amy Monroe specialized in brand management. She was most recently the Yankee Candle Brand Director for Newell Brands in Massachusetts. She dedicated nearly 10 years to the organization and prior to that she served in various brand management roles for Kraft Food Group.As a mom, Monroe expressed that she loves modeling to her daughter that it's good to take big leaps in life and to dive deep into your passions.As for other business owners, Monroe shares these thoughts that have helped her stay on track,“The good and the bad about business ownership is that you're in full control, so always remember your 'why' and keep your long-term goals in mind.”According to the Office of Advocacy (U.S. Small Business Administration), women business owners own more than 12 million businesses and employ more than 10 million workers. Women's Small Business Month is observed annually in October and celebrates women-owned businesses and their impacts to the communities that they serve.“Amy is a stellar example of leadership not only for our organization, but for other women and business owners. We are incredibly honored to have her on our team,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS.“She brings an impressive track record and passion for business that has translated wonderfully into her venture with College HUNKS. We continually seek individuals who share in our values and are committed to our vision, and Amy is that person. We look forward to watching her grow and succeed.”For more information, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.For more information, visit .

