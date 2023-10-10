India declares legislative assembly elections to start in November

(MENAFN) The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for legislative assembly elections in five Indian states during a news conference on Monday.



According to Rajiv Kumar, the head of the Election Commission, the polling schedule for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana was revealed.



The election commission provided specific details, stating that voting will occur on November 7 in the northeastern state of Mizoram and in 20 constituencies of Chhattisgarh.



Madhya Pradesh will hold its polling on November 17, alongside 70 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh.



The states of Rajasthan and Telangana are scheduled to go to the polls on November 23 and November 30, respectively.



The counting of votes for all these states will take place on December 3.



According to Kumar, there are 679 assembly districts in the five states, or around "one-sixth of the total" number of legislative assembly districts in the nation, and 161 million qualified voters, involving 6 million first-time voters.



According to the chief election commissioner, these elections are particularly important because they are the last assembly elections before the big general election in 2024.

