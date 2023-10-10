Turkish lira continues to decline reaching historic low

(MENAFN) The Turkish lira continued its decline on Monday, dropping to a historic low of less than 28 liras against the US dollar. This marks a decrease of over 50 percent in the currency's value against the dollar for the year.



In September, the Turkish central bank implemented its fourth consecutive interest rate hike, raising the key interest rate by 500 basis points to 30 percent. This move was aimed at addressing high inflation as part of a broader policy shift.



In August, the central bank made the decision not to increase foreign-exchange reserves to support the domestic currency and manage the exchange rate, which led to a significant drop in the lira's value. Additionally, the relaxation of regulatory requirements in the banking sector contributed to the lira's decline.



Over the past 18 months leading up to August, Turkey had spent approximately $200 billion to prop up its national currency, depleting its reserves while maintaining artificially low interest rates.



In September, the annual inflation rate rose for the third consecutive month, reaching 61.5 percent in September 2023, up from 58.9 percent in August. This notable increase in inflation has been primarily attributed to higher tax rates and the devaluation of the lira.

