Scotland's first minister's declares family members stranded in Gaza

(MENAFN) Humza Yousaf, the first minister of Scotland, revealed on Monday that the parents of his wife, Nadia, are currently in Gaza and unable to leave due to the intensifying conflict. Yousaf expressed deep concern for their situation, emphasizing that the majority of Gaza residents are unrelated to Hamas or acts of terrorism. This revelation comes in the midst of significant Israeli reprisal airstrikes targeting the city.



Nadia Yousaf, who has Palestinian heritage, learned that her parents, on a visit to her 93-year-old grandfather, are now facing the challenges of being trapped in Gaza. According to Humza Yousaf, Israel has issued a directive for all individuals in the territory to evacuate, warning that Gaza faces severe devastation. Regrettably, despite the concerted efforts of the British Foreign Office, there has been no assurance of safe passage for his relatives.



This distressing situation was initially brought to public attention by Yousaf on Saturday through a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In the post, he expressed his heartfelt concern for those enduring the anguish of having loved ones caught in the midst of the dire circumstances. The plight of Yousaf's in-laws serves as a poignant reminder of the human toll exacted by the escalating conflict and the urgent need for a resolution that safeguards the well-being of all individuals, irrespective of their geographic location. The international community continues to closely monitor the developments, with the hope that diplomatic efforts will lead to de-escalation and the eventual restoration of peace in the region.



MENAFN10102023000045015687ID1107220407