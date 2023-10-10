A Primer to Navigating the Challenges of Safeguarding Digital Assets

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) New York, London, 10th October 2023 - GBBC Digital Finance (GDF) and the International Securities Services Association (ISSA) announce the publication of a report on digital asset custody (DAC). This report has been produced in a joint Custody Working Group, a collaboration between GDF and ISSA, supported by their member firms - including Working group co-chairs Brown Brothers Harriman, Metaco and State Street - and the Working Group Secretariat, Deloitte.

This report is a primer to help move the knowledge of DAC forward by bringing to the forefront, the opportunities and barriers DAC providers have to successfully navigate moving to these new digital technologies and ways of working.



Glen Fernandes, Co-Chair of the ISSA DLT and Digital WG, says: “It has become clear that in order to advance the adoption of digital assets at an industrial scale, the industry needs to come together to create safe, secure and efficient custody foundations and services that allow asset owners to confidently hold and trade their digital assets. The ISSA Working Group on DLT and Digital Assets is proud to have recognized this need early on and collaborated on this thought leading paper together with our partners at GDF. We believe it will serve as a solid basis for industry, fintech and policy maker dialogues in evolving the standards and policies for DAC and ultimately increasing investor confidence.”



“Digital Asset Custody Deciphered” sets out to provide financial services professionals, investors and policymakers of all experience and levels with a starting point, covering nine factors in subsections across three section domains:



• Legal, Regulation, and Financial Crime

• Settlement & Finality, and Asset Segregation

• DLT Governance, Staking, Key Management, and Interoperability.



Many in the industry leading this next era of digital transformation, from innovative FinTechs to established institutions, are committed to the potential benefits of new digital technologies. Says Colin Parry, Chief Executive Officer of ISSA: “We believe all markets should be underpinned by a safe and secure mechanism to protect investors’ assets. Our aim for this document is to progress the discussions and make recommendations to enable DAC to be that mechanism. We ask that all market participants engage to make the safety and security of investor assets a reality.”











Seamus Donoghue, Chief Growth Officer at Metaco, added: “Institutional digital asset custody underpins tomorrow’s financial infrastructure and navigating its complexities will become a prerequisite for any financial institution aiming to stay competitive in the modern marketplace."



The Working Group sponsors understand the complexity of the risks and changes required, and look forward to socializing the report through industry roundtables in the next phase of the Group with the greater industry community, policymakers, and regulators, to evaluate further steps towards putative standards.



Lawrence Wintermeyer, Chair of the GDF Board, added: “Digital asset custody is the Gordian Knot to enabling industry to safely scale digital assets. We must cut the knot using this next generation of technology to build trust, and safeguard investors assets to market standards.”





