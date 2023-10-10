Foreign brands carry on registering in Russian market despite sanctions

(MENAFN) Contrary to sanctions aimed at discouraging foreign business engagement in Russia, a recent report from RBK, citing data from the consulting firm NF Group, reveals that the number of foreign brands registering in Russia this year has surged.



Between January and September, 16 new foreign retailers have initiated operations in Russia, marking a four-year high. This contrasts with 2019 when Russia experienced the entry of 26 new foreign retail players, with a gradual decline in subsequent years: 13 in 2020, 15 in 2021, and 11 in 2022. The highest influx of newcomers over the past decade was in 2014 when 68 firms entered the market.



The majority of these newly established companies operate in the clothing, footwear, and home goods sectors. While many originate from Turkey, there are also brands from Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Australia, South Korea, and Estonia.



Analysts have noted a significant shift in the origin of these newcomers since 2022, when various Western brands chose to exit Russia due to sanctions related to Ukraine. Prior to that, most new registrations came from companies based in the EU and the US.

