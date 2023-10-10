Avantax Welcomes Financial Advisor Bob Ervolina And His New York-Based Lifetime Wealth Management Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax®, a leader in tax-focused financial planning and wealth management, welcomes Bob Ervolina, J.D., Certified Wealth Strategist®, and his Lifetime Wealth Management Group, near Buffalo, NY.



Ervolina transferred to Avantax from Securities America, a broker-dealer of Osaic (formerly Advisor Group) because he wanted to be part of a close-knit community of financial advisors and tax professionals.

“I found the ease of doing business with Avantax attractive, and I really like their CPA network. Even though I've only been on board since August, the move to Avantax has been beneficial already,” Ervolina said.“Avantax quickly introduced me to a CPA here locally, and we're getting to know each other. It's still early and we're developing a relationship which is key because CPAs need to like and trust you if they're going to make referrals, and we absolutely embrace that process.”

Joining Ervolina in his move to Avantax is financial advisor Nick Beckman.

In welcoming Ervolina, Tim Stewart, VP, Head of Business Development at Avantax said;“Bob is a seasoned independent financial advisor who is deeply committed to building long-lasting relationships with clients and CPAs alike. He puts in the work needed to create a valuable legacy in this business.”

Connecting financial advisors with CPAs and accounting firms is a core tenet of Avantax. In fact, 20 years ago, Avantax created its Strategic Partnership Program, pairing Avantax-affiliated tax and financial professionals to deliver wealth management services to the tax professional's clients.

“Financial Professionals eager to partner with our network of tax professionals are transferring to Avantax in record numbers and many are seeing accelerated growth through our Strategic Partnership Program,” said Todd Mackay, President, Avantax Wealth Management.“Clients want financial planning and investment advice given through the lens of tax, and Avantax's platform, technology, service and Home Office support are designed to support tax-intelligent financial planning.”

Tax and financial professionals can learn more about Avantax by clicking here .

About Avantax®

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) delivers tax-focused financial planning and wealth management solutions for Financial Professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting our goal of minimizing clients' tax burdens through comprehensive tax-focused financial planning. We have two distinct, but related, models within our business: the independent Financial Professional model and the employee-based model. We refer to our independent Financial Professional model as Avantax Wealth Management®. Avantax Wealth Management offers services through its registered broker-dealer, registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance agency subsidiaries and is a leading U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer that works with a nationwide network of Financial Professionals operating as independent contractors. We refer to our employee-based model as Avantax Planning PartnersSM. Avantax Planning Partners offers services through its RIA and insurance agency by partnering with CPA firms to provide their consumer and small-business clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services. Collectively, we had $83.8 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2023. For additional information, please visit us at . You can also find us on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Tony Katsulos

Avantax, Inc.

(972) 870-6654



Kendra Galante

StreetCred PR for Avantax, Inc.

(402) 740-2047







