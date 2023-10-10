SCTE® Previews More Cable-Tec Expo® Highlights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EXTON, Pa., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less than one week away from opening the doors at the Colorado Convention Center to welcome the industry to the 40th anniversary Cable-Tec Expo® , the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a CableLabs ® subsidiary, unveils its day two general session: Innovating and Safeguarding Tomorrow Today: 10G, Emerging Technologies and Cybersecurity. The program begins at 9:30am MDT on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.



New this year, Cable-Tec Expo opens day two with a fireside chat between CableLabs President and CEO Phil McKinney and NCTA President and CEO Michael Powell. The two leaders will reflect on the industry's progress toward 10G and the future to come, highlighting innovative advances, and the industry's focus on security.

Appearing next in the Mile High Ballroom will be Brian Scott, Deputy Assistant National Cyber Director for Cyber Policy and Programs, Office of the National Cyber Director, Executive Office of the President. With more than four decades of government and military leadership experience, including over a decade of service with the US Department of Homeland Security in a variety of senior cybersecurity roles prior to joining the Office of the National Cyber Director, Mr. Scott will focus on the National Cybersecurity Strategy and its implementation, the Administration's cybersecurity goals, as well as the Administration's expectations for the cable broadband industry. Mr. Scott's fireside chat will be moderated by Loretta Polk, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at NCTA, where she leads the organization's cybersecurity policy and legal work.

Following Ms. Polk and Mr. Scott will be Expo's inaugural CISO panel: Safeguarding Tomorrow Today: Cybersecurity. Four esteemed panelists will explore how the industry is prioritizing and addressing key cybersecurity challenges. Dr. Rikin Thakker, NCTA's Chief Technology Officer and SVP, Technology will be joined by Kim Keever, SVP, Security & Technology Services & Chief Information Security Officer at Cox Communications; Greg Temm, Chief Information Security Officer at Charter Communications; and David White, Vice President of Security Solutions Engineering at Comcast Corporation.

With 336 speakers, 9 tracks, 102 sessions and more than 330 exhibitors, Expo will reunite thousands of professionals for more than 100 hours of learning with premier thought leaders and hundreds of innovative vendors with leading-edge technology solutions, October 16-19, in Denver, Colorado. There is still time for attendees to secure their spot to“scan and go” at check-in for the 40th SCTE Cable-Tec Expo by registering online at .

