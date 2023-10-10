Merit Medical Launches Expanded Maestro® Microcatheter Line

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced the expansion of its Maestro Microcatheter product line to now include a new longer length for radial embolization procedures.



The Maestro is part of a comprehensive offering of embolotherapy solutions, which includes Embosphere® Microspheres, the most widely studied and clinically utilized round embolic on the market. Embolization is a minimally invasive procedure that blocks one or more blood vessels or abnormal vascular channels to treat a number of clinical conditions. The new 165-cm Maestro length will be available in 2.1F, 2.4F, 2.8F, and 2.9F catheter diameters to support a broad range of embolization procedures.

“Merit Maestro's longer length is ideal for radial access,” said Mary Costantino, MD, interventional radiologist at Advanced Vascular Centers in Oregon, and a paid consultant of Merit.“Radial access can streamline patient care by enabling some patients to be treated in outpatient and office-based lab settings where they can return home on the day of their procedure, improving patient satisfaction and saving healthcare resources.”

“The Maestro expansion continues our strong legacy of advancing solutions for our healthcare partners,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical's Chairman and CEO.“We are especially pleased to bring new technology to our embolotherapy portfolio. Through ongoing innovation, as well as the reinvention of existing products, we enhance the alignment of our portfolios with our mission of improving lives around the globe.”

The Maestro Microcatheter is compatible with coils up to 0.018" and embolics up to and including 900 μm. Three tip designs are available, including a swan neck designed to seat the catheter in the vessel, reducing the recoiling effect of the microcatheter as embolic is delivered. A hydrophilic coating aids in smooth tracking through tortuous anatomy.

Merit is a market leader in radial access with a portfolio that includes the recently launched PreludeSYNC EZTM Radial Compression Device, PreludeSYNC DistalTM Radial Compression Device, and Prelude IDealTM Hydrophilic Sheath Introducer.

Radial artery access is a minimally invasive approach to diagnosing and treating a wide range of medical conditions. Through a small hole in the wrist, a catheter is inserted into the radial artery. Under imaging guidance, the catheter is then threaded through the body's network of blood vessels to the location needing treatment. Compared to femoral access procedures, or those performed through the femoral artery in the groin, benefits of radial access include fewer bleeding complications, improved patient comfort, and decreased procedure costs.



Learn more about Merit Maestro Microcatheters.

