Special Olympics Florida“Yacht Hop” Sails Into Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 - Special Olympics Florida will host the Palm Beach Yacht Hop on December 5, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the West Palm Beach Lake Pavilion. Guests will enjoy signature cocktails, live music, incredible food, and much more. The event will benefit Special Olympics Florida and the more than 60,000 athletes and families that it serves.



The evening will feature luxurious yachts, specialty cocktails, dazzling entertainment, and an array of culinary delights prepared by the renowned Chef de Cuisine of Laura Ashley Catering. Guests will have the opportunity to meet and talk with Special Olympics Florida athletes and fellow Special Olympics Florida supporters.

Sponsors include Cleveland Clinic, AMG and Garda Capital Partners.

Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock thanked event sponsors for joining the mission to ensure people with intellectual disabilities are treated with dignity and given the opportunities they deserve.

“For more than 50 years, Special Olympics Florida has used sports as a catalyst for social change,” said Wheelock.“We are profoundly grateful to the sponsors and partners who make events like the Yacht Hop possible. Their commitment to helping the athletes of Special Olympics Florida and to building communities of inclusion and acceptance is truly inspiring.”

To buy tickets or learn more about Yacht Hop, visit here or contact Jacqueline Draizin at .

About Special Olympics Florida: Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and competition, crucial health services, and life-changing leadership programs to people with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers. The organization serves more than 60,000 athletes statewide and seeks to build communities where people with intellectual disabilities are treated with respect and given the opportunities they deserve. To learn more, visit .

