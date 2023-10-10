Film Capacitor Market Size Is Expected To Reach $2,589.1 Million By 2026 | Registering A CAGR Of 2.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Film Capacitor Market

- David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Film Capacitor Market by Product, Type, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.

The global film capacitor market size was valued at $2,125.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,589.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:



Film capacitor is a passive electronic component used to store electrical energy and is made using plastic or polymer film. These are relatively cheap, have low self-inductance and ESR, and stable over time. After manufacturing of films, they may be metallized or left untreated, and depending on the needed properties of the capacitor.

Furthermore, film capacitors generally use polypropylene film as a dielectric, and these are used for high frequency high power application including heating, pulse power energy discharge application, and AC capacitors for electrical distribution.

The film capacitor is widely used in different sectors, owing to their higher characteristics. These capacitors are developed with high precision capacitance values and these values are retained longer than other capacitor types. In addition, the film capacitors have long shelf & service life and they are high reliable with low average failure rate.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:



Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the film capacitor industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, film capacitor market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the film capacitor industry include:

⦁Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc.

⦁AVX Corporation

⦁Ningbo Topo Electronic Co., Ltd.

⦁Electro Technik Industries, Inc.

⦁Xiamen Faratronic Co., Ltd.

⦁Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

⦁Panasonic Corporation

⦁TDK Corporation

⦁WIMA GmbH & Co. KG

⦁KEMET Corporation

Factors such as high demand for film capacitor in consumer electronics components, rise in demand for high temperature film capacitors, and adoption of nanolayer film capacitors drives the growth of the film capacitor market. However, increase in severity of environmental and manufacturing rules and low pricing margin hampers the growth of market. Furthermore, higher adoption of film capacitor in electric vehicle system and technological advancement offers lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Film capacitors are one of the most common capacitor types used in electronic equipment and many AC & DC microelectronics and electronics circuits. According to the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), the consumer electronics sales in 2015 was valued at $220.0 billion. Faster obsoletion in technology is majorly driving the growth of electronics component, which is further expected to drive the film capacitor market during the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying:



Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the global film capacitor market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall film capacitor market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The current film capacitor market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the film capacitor industry.

⦁The report includes the film capacitor manufacturers and market trends.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn