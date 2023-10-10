Eighteen Barton Gilman Attorneys Named To 2023 Super Lawyers And Rising Stars Lists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Eighteen Barton Gilman attorneys have been named to the 2023 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists, a directory of leading attorneys who are evaluated on various measures of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The selection process for Super Lawyers includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Each year only the top 5% of attorneys in each state are included in the Super Lawyers guide and the top 2.5% in each state are selected as Rising Stars.

Super Lawyers

Vincent J. Averaimo, Connecticut, Civil Litigation (2022-2023)

John J. Barton, Rhode Island, Professional Liability (2013-2023)

Angela L. Carr, Rhode Island, Medical Malpractice (2015, 2017-2023; Rising Star 2012-2014)

Francis A. Connor III, Rhode Island, Professional Liability (2013-2023)

Pamela Slater Gilman, Massachusetts, Medical Malpractice (2011-2023)

Kevin M. Hensley, Massachusetts, Civil Litigation (2013-2023)

Sheri L. Pizzi, Rhode Island, Employment Litigation (2015-2023)

Richard E. Quinby, Massachusetts, Business Litigation (2004-2023)

Edward D. Shoulkin, Massachusetts, Professional Liability Defense (2023)

Rising Stars

Madeline Becker, Rhode Island, Insurance Coverage (2023)

Melissa C. Benner, Rhode Island, Insurance Coverage (2023)

Allison M. Geary, Rhode Island, Professional Liability Defense (2023)

Derek M. Gillis, Massachusetts, Litigation (2022-2023)

Kristina I. Hultman, Rhode Island, Civil Litigation (2015-2023)

Andrew M. Lynch, Rhode Island, Medical Malpractice (2016-2018, 2020-2023)

Shylah N. Luna, Massachusetts, Medical Malpractice (2021-2023)

Natalie N. Newsom, Massachusetts, Personal Injury (2023)

Bianca Young, Massachusetts, Civil Litigation: Defense (2023)

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, Providence, New York, Philadelphia, Milford, Connecticut, and Fairfield, New Jersey offering legal services in over twenty five service areas, including medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, education law and employment, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman has achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.

