AI In Medical Imaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

AI In Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's AI In Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The AI in medical imaging market is projected to reach $7.42 billion by 2027, growing at a 37.54% CAGR, according to TBRC's AI In Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2023.

The AI In Medical Imaging market's expansion is driven by increased AI adoption in radiology, with North America leading in AI in medical imaging market share. Key players: Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Sanofi, Oracle, Merative, Medtronic, Nvidia, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips.

AI In Medical Imaging Market Segments

. By Technology: Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Other Technologies

. By Solution: Software Tools, Services

. By Modality: Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-Rays, Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging

. By Application: Digital Pathology, Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Lung (Respiratory System), Breast (Mammography), Liver (GI), Oral Diagnostics, Other Applications

. By End-Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End-Users

. By Geography: The global AI in medical imaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in medical imaging refers to the use of disruptive technology that uses computer algorithms for imaging. AI in medical imaging is used to assist healthcare professionals in diagnosing a wide variety of conditions. Also, it improves the accuracy, efficiency, and speed of image interpretation, assisting radiologists and healthcare professionals in making diagnoses.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. AI In Medical Imaging Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI In Medical Imaging Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. AI In Medical Imaging Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

