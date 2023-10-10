Planted Expo: Seattle's Premier Plant-Based Food & Lifestyle Event Launching In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The surge in popularity of plant-based diets and lifestyles worldwide has transformed the way we approach food, wellness, and sustainability. Seattle, is set to host its own plant-based extravaganza, Planted Expo , on April 20-21, 2024. This event promises an unforgettable experience, offering valuable insights into living a plant-powered life, while fostering a compassionate and sustainable future.Planted Expo will grace Seattle from 10 AM to 5 PM on both days. Planted Life, the company that runs Planted Expo events, has been a pioneer in the movement for nearly a decade. Planted Expo redefines trade shows as a dynamic celebration of plant-based living, catering to both novices and seasoned plant eaters. You don't have to be vegan to enjoy this event; it's a fantastic opportunity for individuals from all backgrounds to explore the world of plant-based living, discover delicious food, connect with local businesses, and gain valuable insights into sustainability and wellness. It's a family-friendly indoor event, regardless of the weather, and has previously seen great success in Toronto and Vancouver. Planted Expo is now making its grand entry into the United States, with Seattle as its first destination.Planted Expo provides a valuable platform for local businesses to connect with their customers, forge lasting impressions, and gain insights into consumer preferences. It's an opportunity for local enterprises to create a personal connection and foster growth within the community. Esteemed brands are participating in the Planted Expo, offering attendees a chance to explore the latest plant-based products.Desirèe Dupuis, the owner of Kove Ocean Foods, shared her Planted Expo experience, stating, "We had a phenomenal time at Planted; it was a whirlwind of activity, and we couldn't keep up with the demand for our Sea Spice popcorn. The ambiance was filled with positivity, making it a delight to connect with fellow vendors. The overall atmosphere was electrifying!" Miki Talebi, founder of Oomé, also gives Planted Expo raving reviews, stating,“Planted Expo is one of those rare experiences where the atmosphere is charged with excitement – there was so much positive energy around our small-batch smoked tofu. It's an opportunity for people to sample new and innovative products while being supportive of sustainability efforts and local businesses.”While food is the star, Planted Expo goes beyond. It features health, fitness, and eco-living experts and esteemed speakers like Dr. Michael Greger, author of "How Not to Die” and new release“How Not to Age”.Planted Expo owner and Chief Relations Officer, Stevan Mirkovich exclaims,“Our excitement is off the charts as we embark on an adventure in Seattle, a city renowned for its eco-conscious spirit. The Seattle Convention Center will be the canvas for our values: fostering connections, promoting ethical choices, and championing a planet-friendly lifestyle. Together, with the vibrant Pacific Northwest vegan and plant-based communities, we're sowing the seeds of compassion and planting the roots of change.”Events like Planted Expo have played a pivotal role in demystifying plant-based food options, making them more accessible and driving positive change on a global scale.Seattle, gear up for an epic culinary adventure and an enthusiastic embrace of green living. Planted Expo offers a transformative experience for attendees and a golden opportunity for local businesses to shine on a grand stage.

