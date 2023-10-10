Gara Hair Launches Wholesale Supply Of Indian Hair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gara Hair Launches Wholesale Supply of Premium Virgin HairGara Hair, a leading manufacturer and exporter of South Indian Temple Hair, is proud to announce the launch of its wholesale supply of premium virgin hair. With its own factory in Visakhapatnam, India, Gara Hair is now offering hair bundles, lace closures and frontals, Remy single drawn hair, and clip in extensions at wholesale pricing, making it suitable for resellers, stylists, salons, and more.“We are thrilled to be able to offer our premium quality hair at wholesale prices,” said Gara Hair Director , Raj .“We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality hair at the most competitive prices.”Gara Hair's South Indian Temple Hair is ethically sourced from temples in India, where it is donated by devotees as part of their religious practice. The hair is then collected, sorted, and processed in Gara Hair's own factory in Visakhapatnam, India.“Our South Indian Temple Hair is of the highest quality,” said Gara Hair Manager , Suresh Kumar.“We are proud to be able to offer our customers the best hair at the best prices.”Gara Hair's wholesale supply of premium virgin hair is now available for purchase. Customers can choose from a variety of hair bundles, lace closures and frontals, Remy single drawn hair, and clip in extensions. All of Gara Hair's products are ethically sourced and of the highest quality.“We are excited to be able to offer our customers the best hair at the best prices,” said Gara Hair Managing Director , Lakshman .“We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality hair at the most competitive prices.”Gara Hair is proud to be able to offer its customers the highest quality hair at the most competitive prices. With its own factory in Visakhapatnam, India, Gara Hair is now offering hair bundles, lace closures and frontals, Remy single drawn hair, and clip in extensions at wholesale pricing, making it suitable for resellers, stylists, salons, and more.

