Global Marketing Automation Market Report, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2028 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Automating tedious marketing tasks using software is known as marketing automation. In addition to increasing productivity, marketing teams may automate monotonous processes like social media posting, email marketing, and even ad campaigns to provide their clients a more individualized experience. These processes are accelerated and made simpler by the technology underlying marketing automation. The majority of companies view marketing automation as a middle-of-the-funnel technology that works well for nurturing prospects through pre-written email sequences. A disconnected experience for prospects and customers as they travel from marketing to sales to customer care might result from this strategy, even though email marketing is a wonderful application of marketing automation.

Browse complete“Marketing Automation Market” report with TOC @

Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to significantly boosting their IT investment. Due to the growing use of cutting-edge technologies like IoT and cloud computing, Asia Pacific is anticipated to enjoy significant growth prospects in the next years. Additionally, the significant expansion of the manufacturing sectors in nations like China and India would increase the usefulness of marketing automation solutions in the next years. Due to the fact that several businesses are concentrating on using digital platforms to keep their clients, the market for marketing automation has been steadily expanding throughout this epidemic in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Marketing Automation Market include Acoustic, L.P., Active Campaign, Act-On Software, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Drip, Hubspot, Inc., Keap, Klaviyo, Marketo Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Omnisend, Oracle, Salesforce, Salesfusion Inc., SAP SE , SAS SE, Teradata Corporation and Thryv.

Request a Sample of“Marketing Automation Market” @



Key Developments:

In May 2023, ActiveCampaign Introduces Content Generation Powered by AI, he beta release of ActiveCampaign AI is available now in its email designer and will provide customers with in-context content generation while building out their emails.

In April 2023, ActiveCampaign Expands in LATAM, Invests in Improved Customer Experience, ActiveCampaign is making a larger investment in the region by expanding engineering and customer teams to improve the global customer experience and operations of the business.

In February 2022, Adobe added mobile marketing personalization capabilities to journey optimizer that enables users to better engage their customers on smartphones. The seven capabilities include Message Designer, with which users can design personalized email, push notifications and in-app messages.



What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2021, 2022, 2023, 2026, and 2030

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



For more information about this report visit

Report Store:

Covid-19 reports:





About Us:

Stratistics MRC offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, Market experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.





Contact Us:

Email:

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Address: #233, Woods Enclave, Pet Basheerabad, Hyderabad – 500055, India.

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: