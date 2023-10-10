Israel: army response ‘will take a long time’

(MENAFN) In the wake of the devastating attack by Hamas over the weekend, Israel's Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, affirmed that the nation would not swiftly forget this assault. Speaking in a video-link press conference from his office in Jerusalem, Cohen emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that addressing the terrorist threat would be an enduring endeavor. "It will take time. It will not take a few days. It will take a long time," he asserted. Cohen's resolute message underscored the commitment to ensure the safety and security of Israel, the broader region, and the global community.



Cohen employed strong language in condemning the actions of Hamas, characterizing them as "inhuman terrorists" and "monsters" who posed an existential threat. He firmly stated that allowing such a threat to persist was not an option. He also identified Hamas as "the proxy of Iran," highlighting the geopolitical dimensions that contribute to the complexity of the ongoing conflict. Cohen attributed a grave historical significance to the actions of the militant Palestinian group, terming it a "massacre" that would leave an indelible mark on world memory.



Israeli authorities have reported a staggering toll of more than 700 citizens killed since the onset of the Hamas attack on Saturday. This onslaught involved a barrage of rockets launched against Israel, coupled with the infiltration of militants from Gaza into surrounding Jewish settlements. Cohen's unyielding proclamation left no room for doubt, as he emphatically declared, "Israel will never forgive." He underscored the resolve to chart a different course for the future, signifying a determined commitment to safeguarding the nation's security and ensuring a lasting peace.



The resounding message from Israel's Foreign Minister reflects the nation's unwavering determination to confront the challenges posed by the recent attack. The commitment to a sustained and thorough response underscores the gravity of the situation. As the conflict continues to unfold, the international community closely watches, hopeful for a resolution that will bring an end to the suffering and pave the way for a more secure and stable future in the region.





