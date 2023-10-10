Oil sees 4 percent surge due to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

(MENAFN) Global oil prices experienced a nearly 4 percent surge on Monday, driven by renewed tensions between Israel and armed Palestinian groups, which are raising concerns about the stability of the Middle East.



As of 13:00 GMT, Brent futures saw a 3.7 percent increase, reaching USD87.77 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude traded at over USD86 per barrel, marking a nearly 4 percent rise. Earlier during the session, both benchmarks had spiked by more than 5 percent.



This recent uptick in crude prices marks a reversal of the significant weekly decline witnessed last week, which was the largest since March. During that period, Brent prices fell by approximately 11 percent, and WTI retreated by more than 8 percent due to global demand concerns.



The recent escalation began over the weekend when armed Palestinian groups initiated a surprise attack along the Gaza border. In response, Israel launched a counteroffensive.



Israeli authorities estimate that more than 700 individuals have lost their lives in the Hamas assault, with over 2,200 people injured and 100 kidnapped, including citizens from European nations and the United States. Following Israel's retaliatory air strikes, Palestinian officials report over 400 casualties and approximately 2,200 wounded in Gaza.

