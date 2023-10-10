(MENAFN) According to papers from the Pentagon, the US is moving dual-purpose biological research projects to Africa, the Russian Defense Ministry asserted on Monday.



The action is in response to Moscow's efforts to reveal Washington's unlawful military-biological operations, claims Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who is in charge of the Russian Armed Forces' Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops. Additionally, he brought out the deteriorating "epidemic situation near biosites in the European region."



“The documents at our disposal confirm the activities of key Pentagon contractors on the African continent – in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Uganda, and South Africa. Customers on the part of the US government are the DTRA [Defense Threat Reduction Agency], the National Security Agency, and the US Department of State,” Kirillov continued.



Russia has charged the US with planning biological warfare on it and other nations on numerous occasions.



