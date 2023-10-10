Jordan, USAID Tackle Water Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) - Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud met with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director in Jordan Leslie Reed on Tuesday to discuss USAID-funded projects in the water sector.The meeting focused on projects aimed to improve water network efficiency, reduce water loss, improve water sources capacity, lower operation and maintenance costs, and enhance water delivery, the ministry said in a press release.Saud emphasized the significance of the strategic alliance with USAID in addressing water challenges and strengthening collaboration to ensure the successful completion of projects with high efficiency.He thanked USAID for their support in addressing the water challenge facing the Kingdom.Reed commended the water sector for their efforts in facing various challenges, emphasizing the United States' interest in expanding cooperation with Jordan and providing support to speed up the completion of strategic water projects.