Photo Of The Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait Red Crescent Society teams distribute aid materials and daily meals for the Gazans affected by Israeli aggression
MENAFN10102023000071011013ID1107220351
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.