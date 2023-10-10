South Africa: Woman, Youth And Persons With Disabilities Commemorates World Mental Health Day

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

DWYPD joins the world in commemorating World Mental Health

Day tomorrow.

October is Mental Health Awareness Month with World Mental Health Day

commemorated on the 10th October 2023, in order to create public awareness on mental health.



The theme of 2023's World Mental Health Day, set by the World Federation for Mental

Health, is 'Mental health is a universal human right', while the SA Federation for

Mental Health (SAFMH)'s theme, adapted for South Africa is“Universal mental

health coverage in South Africa”.

In commemoration of the 2023 World Mental Health Day the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) together with the SAFMH calls for the

right to health including mental health.

The right to health must be informed by our

human rights approach which calls for among others investment into community - based care, rehabilitation and prevention.

DWYPD continues to work with all relevant stakeholders with the efforts to maximise

awareness on mental disorder as a disability. This includes health promotion, disease

prevention, treatment and rehabilitation in primary, secondary and tertiary care.

As

part of the Month activities, the DWYPD will be co-hosting a webinar with SAFMH and

other Government Departments to discuss mental health issues that South Africans

are grappling with, the webinar will take place on the 17th October 2023.

