South Africa: Border Management Authority Announces Appointment Of Spokesperson

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms Mmemme Mogotsi to lead the Communications and Marketing unit of the BMA with effect from 01 October 2023. Ms Mogotsi is appointed as Deputy Assistant Commissioner who also assumes the role of Spokesperson for the BMA.

Ms Mogotsi is a seasoned communicator, having worked in various organisations including Standard Bank, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, the 2010 FIFA World Cup Government Unit and at GCIS responsible for international media relations. She boasts an enviable experience of more than 20 years in the domestic and international communications environment.

She also served as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) National Media Coordinator for South Africa as well as Presidential media support for the World Economic Forum events, amongst others.

“I wish to welcome Ms Mogotsi in this important role and confident that she has high capabilities of driving the communication and marketing programme to profile the BMA's efforts in ensuring secure borders for development. She was seconded to the BMA immediately after her appointment and demonstrated multiskilled techniques in promoting the BMA brand. I believe that Ms Mogotsi will add tremendous value to our cross-border communications initiatives”, Commissioner Masiapato said.



Ms Mogotsi has strong, proven management experience with qualifications in Journalism, Marketing and Graphic Design acquired from South African universities and has attended a number of courses abroad.

