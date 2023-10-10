Libyan Investment Authority To Showcase Projects And Call For Investment At Libya Energy & Economic Summit

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA), led by its Chairman and CEO Dr. Ali Mahmoud, met with the organizers of the Libya Energy & Economic Summit on Sunday. Dr. Mahmoud and his team discussed the importance of the LIA's energy investments to Libya's growth, and the impact of the summit in encouraging new investment into Libyan projects.

The LIA manages international assets worth over $68.4 billion and represents the largest sovereign wealth fund in Africa. Its investments in Libya and around the world aim to protect the wealth of the Libyan people and underpin the country's long-term development.

At the Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2023, the LIA will take to the stage alongside the National Oil Corporation, Renewable Energy Authority of Libya, international energy companies, and Libyan and regional ministers of energy. It will use this platform to outline its vision for Libya's growth and to promote investor confidence in North Africa's energy powerhouse.

Dr. Ali Mahmoud and his team spoke with James Chester and Ferial Mezoui from Energy Capital & Power and Ahmed Al Ghazali, Vice President of AmCham Libya. The Libya Energy & Economic Summit is open for registration and takes place on 8-9 November 2023 in Tripoli.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

For information about participating as an official delegation, contact

.



For information about sponsorship options, contact

.

For information about registration, contact



About

Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2023:

The Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2023 takes place in Tripoli on November 8-9 and represents the second edition of this important investment platform. Organized by Energy Capital & Power, LEES 2023 takes place with the endorsement and support of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Oil and Gas, and the National Oil Corporation.

Download logo