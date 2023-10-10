Biden gets questioned in secret documents investigation

(MENAFN) In a significant development, President Joe Biden has engaged with federal investigators in recent days concerning the probe into how classified documents ended up in his residence and personal office without proper authorization. The White House confirmed that the President voluntarily met with Special Counsel Robert Hur on both Sunday and Monday. It was underscored that these interviews have now concluded and were entirely voluntary in nature. White House spokesman Ian Sams emphasized the ongoing cooperation with the investigation, emphasizing the commitment to transparency while ensuring the integrity of the inquiry.



From the outset, the Justice Department launched an inquiry into the classified documents matter in November of the prior year. This came to light after the President's legal team reported the discovery of a collection of confidential files in one of Biden's private offices.



Subsequently, additional materials were unearthed at Biden's residence in Delaware. In January, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur to lead an investigation specifically focused on the potential unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents.



The gravity of the situation is underscored by the involvement of the President in discussions with investigators, emphasizing the seriousness with which the administration is treating this matter. The voluntary nature of these interactions demonstrates a willingness to cooperate fully with the investigation. The White House's commitment to transparency is evident in its efforts to provide relevant updates to the public while safeguarding the integrity of the ongoing inquiry. This episode stands as a testament to the importance of upholding proper protocols for handling classified information within the highest echelons of government.



