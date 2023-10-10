Malaysia to expand settlements in local currencies to lessen dependency on greenback

(MENAFN) According to Premier Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia is planning to expand settlements in local currencies to lessen its dependency on the US dollar.



“To entirely stop the reliance on the US dollar will be difficult, but Malaysia will be more active and aggressive in the use of ringgit (in trade),” Anwar informed the parliament.



In Southeast Asia, the de-dollarization process is accelerating. The Malaysian prime minister mentioned that his nation had agreements with Thailand, China, and Indonesia to promote more commerce and investment in local currencies. China is Malaysia's major trading partner.



The push for local currency transactions coincides with a steep depreciation of the Malaysian ringgit against the dollar. Near historical lows, the ringgit has lost 7.6 percent of its value against the US dollar this year.



A number of economists in Southeast Asia draw attention to the growing use of national currencies in global trade, which lessens the US dollar's special status. According to experts, the dollar and the financial institutions that it is attached to are no longer relevant and shouldn't be the main source of dependence.

