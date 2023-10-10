Avepoint Launches Avepoint Opus, AI Powered Information Lifecycle Management Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today announced the launch of AvePoint Opus , its AI-powered information lifecycle management solution, at #shifthappens Conference 2023 . As part of the AvePoint Confidence Platform's Resilience Suite, AvePoint Opus is a comprehensive solution that enables organizations to discover, classify, protect and manage their data across Microsoft 365 accurately and at scale.



AvePoint Opus is a robust information lifecycle management solution that ensures organizations can manage all stages of the data lifecycle and represents the next generation of AvePoint's Resilience solutions. A key component of AvePoint Opus is AvePoint Maestro, which uses AI models powered by Azure Machine Learning to analyze content and metadata and assign appropriate policies to documents.

With AvePoint Opus, organizations can now achieve the following:



Manage Information and Ensure Compliance: Automatic data classification, powered by AI, helps reduce the risks associated with information over-retention or accidental data deletion to meet compliance standards.

Optimize Cloud Storage: Specific rules ensure organizations meet retention and disposal requirements to reduce excess cloud storage costs, so that organizations maintain greater control over their budgets. Streamline Processes: Automatic records management removes time intensive work, allowing organizations to focus on higher value projects and speeding time-to-value for organizations seeking data-driven insights.



“Organizations today are excited about the power of AI and machine learning to transform business, but to truly unlock this technology, they need a comprehensive data strategy that will accurately analyze, govern and classify their data,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), Co-founder and CEO, AvePoint.“AvePoint Opus provides a solution that is automated and capable of learning over time, allowing organizations to manage the troves of data they produce today to build that data foundation, maintain compliance and reduce storage costs.”

AvePoint Opus uses an AI model that rapidly identifies and classifies content in weeks, as opposed to years if done manually. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau, for example, has already benefitted from this efficiency.

“AvePoint has always had a modern information management solution, which allows the Australian Transport Safety Bureau team to seamlessly integrate recordkeeping and compliance as part of their responsibilities,” said Angelo Santosuosso, IT, Property & Security at the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.“New capabilities within AvePoint Opus will enhance our organization and we look forward to continuing to work together.”



In addition, by integrating more AI capabilities, AvePoint's channel partner ecosystem will be equipped with smarter, more automated tools to manage and protect their clients' data and collaboration environments.

“With the rapid growth of cloud data, our customers are experiencing a host of information management challenges,” said Jacqueline Stockwell, CEO and Founder, Leadership through Data Limited.“AvePoint Opus and its industry leading AI-powered data classification capabilities helps us empower our customers to better manage their information, minimize cloud storage costs, improve efficiencies and truly thrive in the digital workplace.”

AvePoint has a track record of innovation spanning more than 20 years, aimed at providing solutions that democratize insights and provide recommendations and comprehensive protection for customers and partners. Built upon a robust data management strategy, AvePoint Opus is one of many AI-powered solutions the company plans to introduce.

For more information on AvePoint Opus, visit the website



About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit .

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint's ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of AvePoint's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investor Contact

AvePoint

Jamie Arestia



(551) 220-5654

Media Contact

AvePoint

Nicole Caci



(201) 201-8143





Tags AVPT Digital transformation Digital Workplace AI information management SaaS Related Links