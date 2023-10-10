NUMERATOR ANNOUNCES 25% EXPANSION OF CANADIAN CONSUMER PURCHASE PANEL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has announced a 25% increase to its static consumer panel -- allowing for more granular analysis of categories, brands and retailers traditionally not visible to Canadian marketers. Numerator was the first in the Canadian market to offer a single source omnichannel view through receipt capture technology. Refinements to this technology and investments in further diversified trip capture methodologies have increased the average trips collected for all users to one million shopping trips per month, with 24% of those trips captured digitally.

The expansion to 15,000 Canadian households maintains the industry's highest static panel requirement of 12 continuous months of trip capture, as opposed to a common standard that uses only 10 months of reporting per year. A panel with a 10 out of 12 month standard misses or distorts key category dynamics (e.g., during high category usage periods like BevAl in December or Candy in October). Numerator currently has 25,000 panelists at the lower 10 out of 12 participation rates but has made a strategic decision to maintain a 12 out of 12 standard to avoid reporting anomalies generated at a lower threshold. Increased trip capture, including in historically hard to reach channels like dollar, club and gas & convenience, enabled the panel expansion while maintaining this standard.

“With data quality as our top priority, we are unwilling to sacrifice our static panel standards for size,” said Sean Martin, General Manager, Numerator.“Our commitment to the Canadian market remains to grow our panel responsibly in order to deliver both scale and standards, all from a single data source.”

