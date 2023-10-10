Edible Garden Announces Distribution Of New Vitamin Whey Flavor Profiles Across All Meijer Locations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meijer to add 'Ice Cream Cake' and 'Orange Creamsicle' flavors to their existing Vitamin Whey product assortment

Company plans to roll out full assortment of Vitamin Whey nationwide in the near future

Continues to explore innovative flavors through partnership with Nutracom





Vitamin Whey's New 'Ice Cream Cake' and 'Orange Creamsicle' flavors

BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it has commenced shipping two new flavor profiles of Vitamin Whey to all Meijer retail locations. The new flavors, 'Ice Cream Cake' and 'Orange Creamsicle,' are additions to the Vitamin Whey product line that Meijer has been carrying.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden stated, "We are pleased to have begun shipping two new flavors of our Vitamin Whey product line to Meijer locations throughout the Midwest. The new and innovative flavors, Ice Cream Cake and Orange Creamsicle, are the latest additions to the flavor-forward Vitamin Whey product line, an advanced, high-performance formulation that aids in muscle recovery as well as an individual's overall well-being, while also tasting great. The product features our proprietary, multi-vitamin, high whey protein and amino acid complex formulas. Vitamin Whey delivers exceptional value, offering superior supplementation and recovery advantages at an affordable price. We believe that these new additions will live up to Edible Garden's reputation as the 'Flavor Maker,' as we continue to explore innovative, cutting-edge flavors through our partnership with Nutracom. Given the strong past performance of Vitamin Whey at Meijer, we are optimistic that these new flavors will further elevate the brand. Our goal is to produce the highest-quality, most flavorful whey protein available on the market, and we plan to roll out this product nationwide in the near future.”

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1 and US 11,410,249 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to

ABOUT NUTRACOM

Nutracom, LLC is a developer and contract manufacturer of powdered foods and nutritional supplements. The company, formerly a division of Reliv International, Inc. before being purchased in 2019 by Reliv Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Carl Hastings and his sons Brett and Steve, has formulated and produced high-quality supplements for over 30 years at its 100,000 square ft. manufacturing facility in Chesterfield, Missouri. The late Dr. Hastings, a renowned food scientist specializing in plant-based nutritional and functional formulas, developed most of the Reliv product line earning 9 patents and a top 10 ranking by more than 5,000 CSOs by ExecRank in 2012. Nutracom offers turnkey product development and manufacturing services to its many customers and employs an experienced research and production team with an impeccable quality and safety record.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's overall profitability, production and quality expectations, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,”“expect,”“goal,”“objective,”“plan,”“will,”“seek,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020



Attachment

Vitamin Whey's New 'Ice Cream Cake' and 'Orange Creamsicle' flavors





Vitamin Whey's New 'Ice Cream Cake' and 'Orange Creamsicle' flavors Vitamin Whey's New 'Ice Cream Cake' and 'Orange Creamsicle' flavors Tags Edible Garden AG Incorporated