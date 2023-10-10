Carahsoft And Illumio Partner To Strengthen Public Sector Zero Trust Segmentation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc. , the Zero Trust Segmentation company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Illumio's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's industry-defining Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) Platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and GSA Schedule, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.



The Biden Administration is prioritizing Zero Trust strategies to strengthen national security in response to rising cyber threats. Illumio makes organizations more resilient by stopping breaches from spreading to critical assets and infrastructure using ZTS - a modern and federally-backed approach that minimizes the impact of breaches by containing them. Its use cases also include microsegmentation. Illumio enables security teams to meet the requirements set in the 2023 US National Cybersecurity Strategy and US Federal mandates (such as Executive Order 14028 and CISA's Strategic Plan 2023-2025 ). These mandates improve the nation's cybersecurity posture and protect Federal agencies' critical data and operations.

Illumio ZTS is the industry's first platform for breach containment, and its Government Cloud solution has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) In Process designation at the Moderate Impact Level under the sponsorship of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS OIG).

“Agencies are facing persistent cyberattacks and are looking for ways to reliably combat them, which is why the Federal Government has been prioritizing the adoption of Zero Trust strategies that contain attacks and minimize their impact,” said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft.“By partnering with Illumio, Carahsoft and our reseller partners can bring world-class Zero Trust Segmentation to our joint customers and reduce their risk of cyber-attacks.”

“Right now, government agencies are focusing on breach containment because it is an easy and reliable way to keep critical assets and infrastructure safe,” said Gary Barlet, Federal Field CTO at Illumio.“Carahsoft is a trusted government partner with experience helping organizations navigate the rapidly evolving cyber landscape, and we're excited to partner with them to make it easier for our joint customers to focus on reducing their risk and building resilience. Through this collaboration, agencies can ensure mission execution even in the event of a breach.”

Illumio's Zero Trust Segmentation Platform is available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (844) 445-5688 or .

To strengthen the Public Sector's cybersecurity defense, agencies need to implement Zero Trust principles that safeguard networks at every entry point. Carahsoft supports solutions that help Government organizations understand Zero Trust frameworks, develop a Zero Trust strategy and implement a Zero Trust architecture. Learn more about Carahsoft's Zero Trust solutions here .

About Illumio

Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation Company, stops breaches and ransomware from spreading across the hybrid attack surface. The Illumio ZTS Platform visualizes all traffic flows between workloads, devices, and the internet, automatically sets granular segmentation policies to control communications, and isolates high-value assets and compromised systems proactively or in response to active attacks. Illumio protects organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 100 to small business, by stopping breaches and ransomware in minutes, saving millions of dollars in application downtime, and accelerating cloud and digital transformation projects.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Zero Trust, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Illumio Contact:

Holly Pyper



Carahsoft Contact:

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

