True Tickets And Riverside Theatre Join Forces To Elevate Patron Experience And Combat Ticket Scalping

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, a leading provider of secure digital ticket delivery, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Riverside Theatre, a renowned cultural institution nestled in the heart of Vero Beach, Florida. This partnership is set to revolutionize ticketing for Riverside Theatre, delivering a new era of convenience, security, and engagement for theatergoers while taking a stand against ticket scalpers.



Riverside Theatre, established in 1973, has been a cornerstone of cultural entertainment on Florida's Treasure and Space Coasts for nearly five decades. Originally founded as a venue for local theater groups, traveling productions, and celebrity performances, it evolved under the artistic direction of Allen D. Cornell in 1983 into a producing professional theater, known for its outstanding Broadway musicals, contemporary plays, and engaging children's theater.

This strategic partnership with True Tickets marks a significant milestone in Riverside Theatre's mission to provide unparalleled experiences to its patrons. True Tickets' secure digital ticket delivery system will empower Riverside Theatre's audience to conveniently access tickets on their mobile devices, enhancing the overall theater experience.

Riverside Theatre Managing Director and COO Jon Moses expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "At Riverside Theatre, we're committed to providing exceptional entertainment and fostering a strong connection with our audience. This partnership with True Tickets aligns perfectly with our goals. We want to ensure that our patrons can fully enjoy the magic of live theater conveniently and without the hassles of ticket scalping.”

Ken Lesnik, True Tickets Head of Business Development, shared the excitement, stating, "Our partnership with Riverside Theatre, a beloved cultural gem in Florida, is a testament to the versatility of our ticketing solution. Together, we aim to create memorable theater experiences for all patrons while safeguarding against unauthorized ticket resale.”

As part of the collaboration, Riverside Theatre will utilize True Tickets' advanced features, allowing for easy ticket transfers among patrons while ensuring that tickets remain within the theater's true audience rather than with scalpers.

Upcoming events at which Riverside Theatre patrons can experience True Tickets digital ticket delivery include Million Dollar Quartet , a musical about a special night in Memphis where four legends came together for one of the most memorable, impromptu sessions in music; Jersey Boys , the extraordinary story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons; Kinky Boots , based on a true story and featuring music by Cyndi Lauper; as well as the comedy Morning After Grace . Learn more at .

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Riverside Theatre:

Riverside Theatre is located at 3250 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach. Riverside Theatre programs are sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Riverside Theatre is a member of the Florida Professional Theatres Association, the Cultural Council of Indian River County, the Indian River Chamber of Commerce, the Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce and the Vero Beach Chamber or Commerce.



